5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, July 13

Supporters gather on the street as Democrats from the Texas Legislature arrive by bus to board a private plane headed for Washington, D.C., Monday, July 12, 2021, in Austin, Texas. By leaving, Democrats again deny the GOP majority a quorum to pass bills, barely a month after their walkout thwarted the first push for sweeping new voting restrictions in Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Here are things to know for Tuesday, July 13:

1. Investigation underway after woman missing for days found dead with ‘signs of trauma’ in north Harris County, deputies say

A woman was found dead with “possible signs of trauma” in north Harris County Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies said the body was found at an apartment located at 16755 Ella Blvd. after the woman’s mother requested deputies check on the welfare of her daughter because she had not been able to reach her for several days.

Deputies said they arrived at the apartment and found the woman dead with apparent trauma to her body.

2. Theresa Balboa faces judge on capital murder charge

The woman authorities believe is responsible for a 5-year-old boy’s death appeared in court Monday.

After the hearing, the prosecutor told KPRC 2 she’s confident they’ll bring justice to little Samuel Olson.

Theresa Balboa stood before a judge as the prosecutor laid out the capital murder charge against her. She allegedly hit the child with a blunt object, killing him on or about May 12.

Investigators said Balboa called her roommate Benjamin Rivera saying she had killed Samuel. They left the boy’s body in their Webster apartment for two days, court documents said.

3. FDA to announce new warning on J&J Covid vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder, report says

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.

That number represents a tiny fraction of the nearly 13 million Americans who have received the one-dose vaccine. Most cases of the side effect were reported in men — many 50 years old and up — and usually about two weeks after vaccination.

The CDC said it would ask its panel of outside vaccine experts to review the issue at an upcoming meeting. J&J didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government said the vaccines most used in the U.S., made by Pfizer and Moderna, show no risk of the disorder after more than 320 million doses have been administered.

4. Texas Democrats speak after leaving state to try to stop GOP voting bill

Democrats in the Texas Legislature bolted Monday for Washington, and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in America.

Private planes carrying more than 50 Democrats left Austin for Dulles International Airport midafternoon, skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to give early approval to sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session. The numbers meant the House would not have enough lawmakers in attendance to conduct business and could not, at least for now, vote on the bill.

5. Houston sisters reunited with lost puppy who was adopted to another family despite being microchipped

Two determined sisters were reunited with their beloved Maltese Poodle, Byron, after an arduous battle to get him back.

Savannah Marino, 25, and 17-year-old Brianna Marino first spoke with KPRC 2 in June, heartbroken after they learned that despite being microchipped, Byron had been found and adopted out to another family through the Poodle Rescue of Houston group.

The Marino sisters’ story on KPRC 2 went viral, with viewers and the online community connecting the sisters with the help they needed to get their dog back.

