Texas ranked second-best state for summer road trips

Texas is the second-best state in the country for summer road trips, ranking behind only New York, according to a WalletHub study.

Some of the notable rankings from the study: The Lone Star State ranked fourth in activities, ninth in costs and 34th in safety. It was also third in lowest average gas prices.

WalletHub determined its rankings by comparing the nation’s 50 states across three metrics: affordability, safety and the availability of activities. WalletHub evaluated those dimensions using 33 metrics, which ranged from gas prices to the number of attractions to the cost of a three-star hotel room.

“While travel was very limited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination has allowed states to open up a lot more this year,” the study reads. “This summer, over two-thirds of Americans plan to take a vacation, and 59% of U.S. families say they are more likely to drive than fly.”

Here are WalletHub’s top 10 best states for summer road trips in 2021:

New York Texas Louisiana Maine North Carolina Minnesota Utah Illinois Michigan Wisconsin

View the full study here.

