Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in NW Houston apartment, police say

Houston police are investigating a homicide in northwest Houston, the department said Thursday on Twitter.

Officials said they found an adult male’s body dead inside an apartment at 10500 Hammerly Blvd. Police said they arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the body has obvious signs of struggle and had been there a couple of days.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s.

Police said family members were the ones who first discovered the body when they came to check on him after they hadn’t heard from him in several days.

