This is Teddy: Houston Zoo welcomes newborn elephant

The Houston Zoo’s herd has grown by one, raising the number of elephants at the zoo to 13.

On Sunday, a 391-pound male calf was born in the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat cow barn under the supervision of her keepers and veterinary staff, the Houston Zoo announced Monday.

The calf, born to 37-year-old Asian elephant Tess, has been named Teddy by the zoo’s animal caretakers.

According to the Houston Zoo, the birth went smoothly, and the mother and calf are undergoing post-natal exams and will spend several days bonding.

The mother and son’s public debut will come following their bonding period.