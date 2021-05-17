5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, May 17

Linda McIngvale, the wife of Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, assists in the recovery of India the tiger

Here are things to know for Monday, May 17:

1. Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of man at boxing gym in SW Houston, deputies say

A man who is suspected of shooting another man in southwest Houston Saturday has been arrested, deputies said.

Deputies said Christian Menifee, 19, has been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and has been charged with murder. His bond has been set at $350,000.

Investigators said the shooting happened at Charlo Boxing and Fitness Club located at 9750 Hwy 6 S.

According to deputies, the victim and Menifee had an ongoing dispute and it all came to a head last night when Menifee pulled out a gun and fatally shot the victim.

2. Candlelight prayer vigil held for Erica Hernandez

