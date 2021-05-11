Man admits to shooting neighbor’s dog for pooping in his yard, deputies say

Rolf Meier was charged with animal cruelty after fatally shooting dog for pooping in his yard on March 10, 2021, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged after he fatally shot a neighbor’s dog for pooping in his yard, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported on March 10 when deputies responded to cruelty to an animal call in the 15000 block of Queen Elizabeth Court.

Deputies said a family’s black Labrador retriever was found with a gunshot wound in the owner’s driveway. Deputies said the owner and a witness reported hearing a gunshot nearby and found the family’s dog lying in the driveway shortly after. Deputies said when the owner approached the dog, he was met by his next-door neighbor, 76-year-old Rolf Meier, who admitted to shooting the dog for pooping in his yard.

Deputies said as the owner was preparing to take the dog to a veterinarian, the dog died. Deputies said the animal was taken to the Texas A&M Veterinary Laboratory for a necropsy to determine the exact cause of death. Deputies said the necropsy revealed the dog died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Ad

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the assistance of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, filed for and received an arrest warrant for Meier for animal cruelty (non-livestock), which is a third-degree felony, with a $3,000 bond.

On Friday, deputies executed the arrest warrant for Meier at his residence where he was placed in custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.