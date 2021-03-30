Barbie pop-up truck stopping by Houston-area this weekend

Merchandise available at Barbie Pop-Up Truck coming to the Baybrook Mall on April 3.

Get ready, Houston! Barbie is stopping by for a visit Saturday as a part of her Totally Throwback Tour.

Barbie’s hot pink truck is stopping by Baybrook Mall for an outdoor mobile pop-up experience from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 3.

The mobile pop-up shop will sell exclusive Barbie-themed, retro-inspired merchandise.

Fans who visit will also have the opportunity to get their hands on a collectible Barbie Polaroid camera. A limited quantity will be sold at the event.

In an effort to creating a safe and comfortable environment, hand sanitizer will be provided, frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized regularly, and contactless/cashless transactions will be available, according to organizers.

Additionally, social distancing markers will be placed throughout the area to help guests to stay six feet apart.

Guests will also be encouraged to wear a face mask.