Family holds vigil to remember mother, 3 children killed in Pasadena crash

HOUSTON – Loved ones of a mother and three children killed by an alleged drunken driver held a vigil Friday in their memory.

Porsha Branch, 28, and her three children, ages seven months, 2, and 5 died in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday.

The suspect in the deadly crash, Daniel Canada, 35, faces four counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

The family held the vigil Friday at Wiley Park in Fourth Ward. They prayed and remembered the young family, whose lives were tragically taken away from them.

“I just want to say I miss my family,” said Damien House, husband of Branch and father of their three children.

“I had one of the most beautiful, joyful families. My wife loved being a great mother. She was one of the best mothers I’ve seen,” House continued.

According to Harris County officials, Canada was drunk with a blood-alcohol level of at least .15 when he slammed into another car, killing a mother and her three children. The fiery crash resulted in a seven-car pileup on Sunday night.