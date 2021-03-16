Mother of 1-year-old boy hit by Houston police gunfire to speak

A robbery suspect is dead and a bystander’s baby is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, March 4, 2021, Houston police said.

HOUSTON – The mother of a 1-year-old boy hit by gunfire from a Houston police officer who was shooting at a robber is set to speak about the incident Tuesday.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference where Daisha Smalls, the mother of Legend Smalls, is on the list of speakers.

The shooting happened March 3 at a gas station at the corner of the Southwest Freeway feeder road and Beechnut Street.

According to police, the robber jumped out of a vehicle and into another vehicle where a woman was pumping gas. Police said they spotted a weapon as they moved in on the man and a 15-year veteran of the Houston Police Department opened fire, killing him.

Police said that a 1-year-old who was in the back seat of the vehicle at the gas pump was hit by gunfire.

Ad

In a news release about Tuesday’s news conference, Crump identified Daisha Smalls and her son, Legend, as the bystanders at the gas pump. He said part of Legend Smalls’ skull had to be removed to relieve swelling on his brain. Crump said the child is still in the intensive care unit at a hospital.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the news conference in this story when it begins.