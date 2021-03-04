Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed father, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after causing a crash that killed his father Wednesday, Harris County deputies said.

Deputies said the crash happened in the 10300 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East around 11:09 p.m.

According to investigators, Lance Semere was driving a 2014 Camaro eastbound on the service road of North Sam Houston Parkway East when the crash happened. Deputies said Lance’s father, Lawrence, was sitting in the passenger seat.

Investigators said Lance failed to drive in a single lane and his 2014 Camaro struck a guard rail. Deputies said the guard rail buckled and penetrated inside the Camaro.

Lawrence was found with no signs of life on the scene of the crash, deputies said. According to investigators, Lance was intoxicated and is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

This crash is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.