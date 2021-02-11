Ask 2: Is parking on the street in front of your own home allowed -- and for how long?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is parking on the street in front of your own home allowed and for how long?

Answer: According to the Texas Transportation Code, vehicles are allowed to be parked on the street unless prohibited in certain places such as within a specific distance of a crosswalk, fire hydrant, stop sign, etc.

According to Sec. 545.303, vehicles parked on the street must be parallel to and within 18 inches of a curb.

The code does not mention a time restriction for personal vehicles; however, does state that commercial vehicles may not be parked on residential streets after 10 p.m. and before 6 a.m.

Parking regulations may vary by county.

Residents should seek their local government code for specific information.

