Memorial Hermann opens 600 more spots for its Saturday COVID-19 clinic at Woodforest Bank Stadium

Memorial Hermann announced it has an additional 600 spots available for its Saturday COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at Woodforest Bank Stadium.

The appointments will be available today from 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Those who’s like to schedule an appointment can do so here.

Memorial Hermann partnered with Montgomery County, the City of Shenandoah and Conroe Independent School District to host the clinic.

Public registration for this event is available only to individuals 65 years of age and older, consistent with the State’s Phase 1B guidance.

Vaccination at the Saturday clinic will be by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.

Vaccine supply is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis until the available appointments are full.

