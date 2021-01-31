HCSO: Chase involving security officer, burglary suspect ends in fatal crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A burglary suspect in a silver pickup truck eluding a security officer died Sunday after colliding with another vehicle in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

During the chase, the burglary suspect drove the wrong way down a road, ran a red light and struck a white truck in the intersection of Cypress North Houston and Greenhouse Roads, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The burglary suspect was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, officials said.

The driver in the white truck the burglary suspect struck did not sustain any serious injuries in the incident.

The chase started around 6:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Lantana Heights Drive when the security officer -- who encountered someone in a silver truck he suspected may have been attempting to burglarize a business -- began following the suspect vehicle to get its license plate number.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.