MUG SHOT: Man caught in the act attempting to steal wheels, tires from a vehicle, authorities say

Harris County Precinct 4 constables say deputies arrested one of two suspects who were caught in action attempting to steal the wheels and tires from a vehicle.

According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, a deputy responded to the 20000 block of Champion Forest where they encountered two men who both ran away when authorities arrived.

The deputy was able to chase down one suspect, identified as Brian Long.

According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, Long had an open warrant for theft out of the Tomball Police Department.

Long was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail around 3:50 a.m. on Friday.

He is charged with evading and theft.

The second suspect is said to have fled into a wooded area.

Constable Mark Herman’s Office shared that the investigation is ongoing to identify the second suspect.