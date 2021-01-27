VIDEO: Man stole purse from elderly couple at gunpoint in southwest Houston

A screen still from a video provided by Houston police of a robbery that happened in December 2020.

HOUSTON – A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a purse from an elderly couple at gunpoint in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

The robbery happened on Dec. 17 at 4:13 p.m. at a parking lot of a townhome in the 8000 block of Wilcrest.

Police said the couple just parked their vehicle when they were approached by a man pointing a gun at them and demanded money. The thief approached the man as the victim tried to back away.

Watch the full surveillance video provided by Houston police.

Police said the suspect was eventually able to steal the woman’s purse and left the scene.

The suspect is described as wearing a navy jacket pullover, red shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477. Information leading to the suspect’s identification or arrest can be rewarded up to $5,000.