17-year-old killed in shooting in southeast Houston, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old was shot and killed Friday in southeast Houston, police said on social media.
The shooting happened in the 11400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard about 3:35 p.m.
He was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are at 11400 Martin Luther King Drive in southeast Houston where a person was shot about 3:35 p.m. Victim was pronounced deceased at Ben Taub General Hospital.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021
No other info at this time, as investigation is ongoing. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/RuJGxpKCvw