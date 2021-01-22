66ºF

17-year-old killed in shooting in southeast Houston, Houston police say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

A crime scene photo released by Houston police on social media on Jan. 22, 2021.
A crime scene photo released by Houston police on social media on Jan. 22, 2021. (Houston Police Department/Twitter)

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old was shot and killed Friday in southeast Houston, police said on social media.

The shooting happened in the 11400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard about 3:35 p.m.

He was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

