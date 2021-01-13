55ºF

Man found shot at apartment complex in northwest Harris County dies, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies said the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Clay Hill Drive around 3 a.m.

According to investigators, the 19-year-old victim’s family said he was watching television with them when he got a call to go outside. The family told deputies they later heard gunshots and went outside to find the victim on the ground.

Deputies said the man was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they are working to find out who shot the man and why.

