Man found shot at apartment complex in northwest Harris County dies, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies said the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Clay Hill Drive around 3 a.m.

According to investigators, the 19-year-old victim’s family said he was watching television with them when he got a call to go outside. The family told deputies they later heard gunshots and went outside to find the victim on the ground.

To our community members near Clay Rd/Hwy 6: @HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at at an apartment complex located at 4211 Clay Hill Dr. Preliminary info: An injured adult male was found at the scene and transported to the hospital. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/LyC3fuxyWu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 13, 2021

Deputies said the man was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they are working to find out who shot the man and why.