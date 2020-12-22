‘Person of extreme interest’ in fatal shooting of HPD Sgt. Rios taken into custody on DWI charges, docs show

Jason Vazquez is seen in mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on Nov. 17, 2020.

HOUSTON – A “person of extreme interest” in connection with a November’s shootout that killed a Houston police sergeant was taken into custody Monday on two unrelated charges, according to documents.

Houston police said detectives sought 24-year-old Jason Vazquez to question him about the Nov. 9 death of Houston Police Department Sgt. Sean Rios along the North Freeway.

Investigators said Vazquez, who has not been charged in the shooting, was seen talking to 24-year-old Robert Soliz Jr., who has been charged with murder in connection with the case, after the shooting.

Vazquez is being held at the Harris County Jail for two DWI charges from September 2019.

Police said they believe Rios was trying to intervene in an earlier exchange of gunfire between two vehicles on the freeway when he was killed.