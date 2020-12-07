Crash involving Montgomery County deputy kills woman in Conroe, police say

CONROE, Texas – Conroe police are investigating after a deadly crash involving a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy Monday.

Investigators said a deputy called dispatch around 5:43 a.m. and said he was involved in a fleet crash on 45 southbound between South Loop 336 and Crighton. According to authorities, one person was fatally struck during the accident.

Conroe police said the 26-year-old woman, who was wearing dark-colored clothing when she was hit, was walking in the middle of the lane when a truck struck her. The truck then hit the MCSO vehicle, which police said hit another vehicle.

Police closed the freeway southbound at Gladstell. The lanes have since reopened.