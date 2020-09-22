5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 22:

1. LIVE BLOG: Flash flood warning extended for Houston area

Tropical Storm Beta is lashing the Southeast Texas coastline. Pounding waves and storm surge have caused damage and flooding for some coastal communities, while inland locations have received several inches of torrential rains.

You can follow our coverage of the storm in the blog below.

Read more.

2. These are the areas Houston drivers should avoid during heavy rain

When floodwaters begin to rise in Houston, crews usually begin blocking intersections and underpasses to keep drivers safe.

Houston’s Public Works Department has provided the following list of areas, intersections or underpasses that are prone to problems during a flood event.

Read more.

3. Young Houston doctor dies from COVID-19

Adeline Fagan was a promising young doctor from New York. She had just started her second year of residency in Houston and after recently treating COVID-19 patients, she caught the virus herself.

The 28-year-old doctor is not someone you expect to suffer horrible complications from the virus but that’s exactly what happened.

Read more.

4. Texas begins relaxing COVID-19 restrictions including opening restaurants, offices at 75% capacity

Texas on Monday began relaxing some coronavirus restrictions, including allowing restaurants to let more people inside.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the changes last week. Bars though still remain closed indefinitely and a mask mandate is still in place following a massive summer spread that became one of the deadliest outbreaks in the U.S.

Under the new orders, restaurants and retail shops that until now have only been allowed to operate at half capacity were allowed to open up to 75% starting Monday in most of the state.

Read more.

5. High-speed train between Dallas and Houston gets federal approval

The high-speed train that promises to link Dallas and Houston within 90 minutes has been approved by the Federal Railroad Administration, according to Texas Central Railroad, the company in charge of the project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration issued the two key rulings that Texas officials were waiting on to move forward with the project, according to the company, which provide the regulatory framework and the environmental review for the high-speed train. Texas Central expects to start construction in the first half of 2021.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in