Young Houston doctor dies from COVID-19

Adeline Fagan was a promising young doctor from New York. She had just started her second year of residency in Houston and after recently treating COVID-19 patients, she caught the virus herself.

The 28-year-old doctor is not someone you expect to suffer horrible complications from the virus but that’s exactly what happened.

In Dr. Fagan’s case, she ultimately suffered a massive brain bleed.

Her father, Brant Fagan, wrote a post on the Go Fund Me account where people were donating for her hospital bills. He said on Sept. 19, “the world stopped.”

After more than a month on a ventilator, which escalated to ECMO treatment, her father said they finally had a few days in a row of “wonderful progress” when there was an emergency surgery to try and relieve a brain bleed.

Brant Fagan said they were told the brain bleed can be a complication after a patient is on these types of treatments and there was a “one in a million” chance of surviving the surgery.

She did not.

Dr. Fagan had just started her second year as an ob-gyn resident at HCA Healthcare West (near the Galleria.)

“We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Dr. Adeline Fagan. Our hearts go out to her loved ones, friends and colleagues. Dr. Fagan touched so many lives and will always be remembered for her happiness and beautiful smile, as well as her dedication to moms and babies,” said HCA Healthcare.

Now the healthcare community across the country is grieving with her family.

Dr. Jesse O’Shea from Emory in Atlanta tweeted, “To her sisters and family, I grieve with you. To my fellow healthcare workers, please continue to be careful.”

Baylor College of Medicine infectious disease expert, Dr. Peter Hotez replied, “Thank you for your fearless, compassion, and heroism, Dr. Fagan.”

Doctors warn young people cannot be too careful with taking precautions to protect their health. There is an increased risk of strokes and heart attacks among coronavirus patients, no matter their age.