Community shows overwhelming support to homeless family after KPRC 2 shares their story

HOUSTON – After seven months of sleeping in a car, Maria Baez and her son will finally have beds to sleep in tonight.

“It’s incredible because for seven months we didn’t see the light,” said Baez.

.@KPRC2BrittanyJ thank you for airing the family's story. After seeing your story, my teammate Deputy Cervantes shared his concerns and other teammates jumped into action. I'm happy to see a good outcome. Thank you Sgt. Whitley & @HCSOTexas team. #HouNews #lesm #HCSOCares @KPRC2 https://t.co/LNp8sNr36L — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 15, 2020

On Monday night KPRC 2 shared the story of the Houston mother who said she fell behind on bills and lost her job in the middle of the pandemic. Shelters wouldn’t accept the family dogs and Maria said that she couldn’t part with them so the family has been living out their SUV. Her 16-year-old son was completing virtual classwork in the backseat of the car.

Since the report aired, Maria said she has been inundated by the generous offers from others. Houstonians have called and reached out, offering to provide food, shelter and gas.

Rose Perez said that she felt compelled to stop by Maria’s car and offer assistance after she saw the report online.

“I just felt like this was pretty in-depth compared to the things that some of us parents think are big struggles for us,” said Perez. “I wanted to invite them to my home or make them something to eat.”

The Harris County Sheriffs Office stepped in to help in a big way. HCSO has helped facilitate temporary housing for Maria and her and their animals and the family will make the move on Tuesday morning.

“I’m the most grateful person in the world. Anything good happens to me, anything any kindness, the smallest or whatever, I am totally grateful,” said Maria.