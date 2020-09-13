Conroe Mayor Toby Powell dies after ‘valiant fight against cancer,’ city says

HOUSTON – Mayor Toby Powell died Saturday at his home surrounded by his family, the city of Conroe announced.

“Mayor Powell has fought a valiant fight against cancer for the past several years and even through his personal pain he has led this City with integrity, spirit, determination,” the city wrote in a Facebook tribute. “Mayor Powell once said he would fight for the City of Conroe, that he loved so much until his dying breath.”

“Rest in Peace Mayor Toby — job on earth well done. Your legacy will live on in all your good work. Please pray for the City and the Mayor’s family during this difficult time.”

The Conroe Police Department also extended condolences to the Powell family.

“Rest in peace Honorable Mayor of the City of Conroe, Toby Powell,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for your leadership and service to the community.”