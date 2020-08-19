Fire shuts down pedestrian bridge at White Oak Bayou until further notice

HOUSTON – A mid-morning grass fire at White Oak Bayou may have caused some damage to a pedestrian bridge, according to the Houston Parks Board.

The fire started just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the MKT/Heights Hike-and-Bike Trail Bridge crossing near Studemont Street, authorities said.

Sky 2 video showed firefighter working to put out the flames in nearby foliage.

In the video, the flames appear to be impacting the bridge, but it is unclear if there was actually any damage to the structure.

However, according to the Houston Parks Board, the bridge will be shut down until further notice as the work to inspect and ensure the integrity of the structure.

People are being asked to find alternative routes until the bridge is reopened. You can check the Houston Parks Board Twitter or website for the most up-to-date information.