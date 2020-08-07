Construction worker killed on site while working on water main pipe, authorities say

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department has recovered the body of a construction worker who got hit while working underground.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the 12600 block of Water Works Way near Humble.

Officials said the contracted employee was working on a water main pipe about 35 feet underground when the worker was hit by a steel beam. Officials said the worker became unconscious and that’s when rescuers tried to rescue the person. Firefighters said the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner are investigating the incident.