LCSO: 4 inmates charged following foiled jail break in Liberty County

Four inmates who authorities said participated in a foiled jail break earlier this week now face charges related to the attempted escape.

William Tanton, Jimmy Minx, Lucas McCaig and Tyler Hammond were recently charged with the offense of engaging in organized criminal activity-escape following a July 30 escape attempt from the Liberty County Jail.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the foiled jail break occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday. Three of the inmates managed to get out of their cells and into the enclosed perimeter yard before they were apprehended by jail personnel. Another inmate assisted in the attempted escape, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this early stage of the investigation little is known of the details as to how they managed to get out of their cells but it appears the three inmates took a mattress from their cell and intended to use it to help them scale the yard fence,” authorities said in a release. “However, they were apprehended before either of them could breach the fence and make their escape.”

The method by which the inmates managed to escape their jail cells and the building is still under investigation, according to the Liberty county Sheriff’s Office.