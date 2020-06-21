91ºF

Ask 2: How did Richmond get its name?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Big Boy crossing the Brazos River bridge in Richmond, Texas.
At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How did Richmond get its name?

Answer: According to the City of Richmond, the southwest Houston suburb was named after Richmond, England.

The town was established by Robert E. Handy and William Lusk and was first incorporated by the Republic of Texas in May 1837.

In December 1873, when Fort Bend County was formed, Richmond became its seat of government.

About the Author: