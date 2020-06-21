Ask 2: How did Richmond get its name?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How did Richmond get its name?

Answer: According to the City of Richmond, the southwest Houston suburb was named after Richmond, England.

The town was established by Robert E. Handy and William Lusk and was first incorporated by the Republic of Texas in May 1837.

In December 1873, when Fort Bend County was formed, Richmond became its seat of government.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.