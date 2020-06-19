5 things Houstonians need to know for Friday, June 19

Here are things you need to know for Friday, June 19.

1. Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers

Texas students will be returning to public schools in person this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott told state lawmakers Thursday morning.

When students return, school districts will not be required to mandate students wear masks or test them for COVID-19 symptoms, said Frank Ward, a spokesperson for the Texas Education Agency.

The TEA is expected to release additional guidance for school districts next Tuesday. Abbott has long said his intention is for students to return in-person this fall, saying this week that there will “definitely be higher safety standards in place than when they opened last year.”

Read more.

2. Texas coronavirus hospitalizations hit record highs for a full week

Thursday marked the seventh consecutive day that Texas reported a record number of hospitalized coronavirus patients, with 2,947 people currently in hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The latest seven-day average for the number of people hospitalized is 2,468. Since the beginning of June, hospitalizations have increased almost every day. There’s almost twice as many people hospitalized because of the coronavirus than there was on Memorial Day.

Read more.

3. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo hopes to finalize a mask order by Friday, office says

Harris County could be the next to implement a mask mandate in the coming days, following similar orders in cities like Austin and San Antonio.

Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office told KPRC 2 Hidalgo hopes to finalize the mask order by Friday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he and Hidalgo had reviewed the order first issued by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. He said he was open to the idea of the mask and they were discussing the possibility.

Read more.

4. Supreme Court blocks Trump administration’s effort to end DACA

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, his second stunning election-season rebuke from the court in a week after Monday’s ruling that it’s illegal to fire people because they’re gay or transgender.

For now, the young immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.

Read more.

5. Parents of 4-year-old child found wandering alone in southeast Houston located, CPS says

A 4-year-old toddler was found early Thursday morning in southeast Houston, according to Houston Fire Department.

Officials said the child was found around 4:30 a.m. wandering alone on the 6100 block of El Oro Drive. The child was safely taken to HFD Station 55, according to HFD.

According to CPS, the parents have been notified. The child has not been physically returned to them yet, and it is still unclear how the child went missing.

Read more.

