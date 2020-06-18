Telsa seeking to construct electric vehicle manufacturing plant near Austin

Telsa is seeking to build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the Austin area.

The company wants to build on land within the Del Valle Independent School District with more than $68 million in tax incentives, according to KXAN.

Telsa’s plan is to construct a 4 million to 5 million-square-foot manufacturing facility, also known as a Gigafactory. The facility will be at the intersection of State Highway 130 and Harold Green Road. The property is currently a concrete batch plant operated by Martin Marietta, per KXAN.

CEO Elon Musk has publically stated interest in opening a facility in Texas.