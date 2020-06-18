Prairie View to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on main thoroughfare

HOUSTON – The city of Prairie View will paint a street mural that reads “Black Lives Matter” on the main thoroughfare on Thursday.

Mayor David Allen partnered with Prairie View A&M University’s School of Architecture to design the mural and chose the street where Sandra Bland was arrested as the location for the permanent mural.

“Students and alumni, leaving and coming into (the PVAMU) campus can read it and know that, in Prairie View, we’re doing our part to spread the message,” Allen said. “It solidifies the fact that we’re sick and tired of being sick and tired; we’re not going to go through the racial profiling unaddressed; we’re not going to go through some of what they did to people like George Floyd, Sandra Bland, and countless more, any more.”

Staff and students from PVAMU’s Fabrication Center created the templates and renderings for the mural. The painting will be 12-feet wide and 19-feet tall, with three-feet of spacing in between.

Students from the university’s eight colleges and school will pitch in to do the painting.