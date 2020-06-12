Spring woman says ‘Blue Lives Murder’ shirts for sale on Amazon are hate speech. Activist disagrees

SPRING, Texas – A Spring woman wants Amazon to remove several shirts for sale emblazoned with the phrase “Blue Lives Murder.”

“All of it is just very offensive,” said Ceteka Perry.

For Perry, it’s personal because her son is a police officer in Utah. She said she’s an Amazon customer who called the company to complain.

“I know they're very much Black Lives Matter and that's fine. They can have that be their agenda but to say that blue lives murder, to me that's hate speech,” said Perry.

The San Antonio Police Officers Association agrees.

On Twitter, they wrote “selling incendiary shirts like these is not only an insult to police officers, but a form of hate speech that foments violence against them.”

However, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Houston says the words are the truth.

“Blue lives murder is not hate speech. It is, in fact, telling the truth,” said Ashton P. Woods.

Woods says that the phrase “Blue Lives Murder” is not new and didn’t hold back about its use.

“When I hear about people being fragile — white fragility — being upset about a shirt that says ‘blue lives murder,’ is it, in fact, a lie? Because we have seen how black people and brown people and other people of color have been treated by the police like our lives do not matter,” said Woods.

Perry said some of the products were no longer listed after she called Amazon but others have since popped up.

KPRC 2 reached out to Amazon for comment but has not yet heard back.