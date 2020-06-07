HISD provides assistance to 5 of its students who lost their home in a fire

After learning one of its families lost their home and all their possessions in a fire amid the coronavirus pandemic, Houston Independent School District (HISD) offered assistance to five of its students and their parents through a ProUnitas donation.

The Jackson family includes three children who attend Elmore Elementary School, one who attends Key Middle School and the oldest who attends Kashmere High School.

Upon learning of the fire, Elmore Elementary School Wraparound Specialist Curtis Simmons quickly connected the Jackson family with immediate donations and resources including food, clothing and technology for school.

During those efforts, Simmons learned of a monetary donation given to the district from ProUnitas and Give Together Now for select HISD families.

Along with his colleagues at Key Middle School and Kashmere High School who also work with the Jackson students, Simmons wrote a letter advocating for the family of seven to be selected for assistance.

According to HISD, the Jacksons are one of nearly 200 families who were selected to receive a $500 donation from ProUnitas through the “Give Together Now” partnership, a national campaign created by Stand Together.

As a collaborative district partner, ProUnitas works closely with HISD’s Wraparound Services Team to ensure that families such as the Jacksons have equitable access to all the support available to them.

“We are so happy to have people we don’t even know that care so much,” mother Destiny Jackson said. “They check in on us every day, and I can’t even begin to describe how grateful we are to them for that.”