Pasadena Strawberry Festival to be held in July after being postponed due to COVID-19

The 47th annual Pasadena Strawberry Festival is back on.

The event which was originally planned to be held in May was postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus.

Organizers announced on Facebook that the festival will take place over the Fourth of July weekend, from July 3-5.

According to the announcement, organizers are counting on the community to attend the festival to help raise funds for scholarships.

In response to a comment regarding the cookoff, organizers said event details are still in the works.

“Our board members and leadership will be working this week to finalize events. We’ll be posting updates as we receive them. Safety for our cookers and attendees is top priority,” organizers said on Facebook.

Applications for food and non-food vendors are available online.