Bicyclist, innocent driver dead after crash involving chase suspect in NW Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – Investigators said two people are dead after a driver hit them while trying to run from Harris County sheriff’s deputies in northwest Harris County Monday.

Deputies said the incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Veterans Memorial near Rainy River. According to Sgt. Simon Cheng of HCSO, a deputy saw a Mercedes going over the speed limit and tried to stop the driver. The deputy said the driver didn't stop and led the deputy on a chase southbound on Veterans Memorial pass the 249 intersection.

Investigators said the driver of the Mercedes then went southbound in the northbound lanes on Veterans Memorial, which is the wrong way. The deputy followed him and the suspect then hit a bicyclist, deputies said.

An @HCSO_D1Patrol DWI unit was involved in a brief pursuit where the suspect went into oncoming traffic at the 9500 block of Veterans Memorial Dr. and struck another vehicle. A bicyclist was also struck due to the accident. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xftyV5XC2n — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 26, 2020

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital, where he later died. According to Cheng, the driver also crashed into a Buick. The driver of the Buick was also transported to the hospital via Life Flight and died shortly before midnight, deputies said.

Cheng said the suspect showed signs of impairment and told deputies he was a parole violator.

The deputy who chased the suspect said he believed one of the bicyclist's legs were severed when the crash happened. The man was detained with the help of a DPS trooper, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to face one count of felony murder for each person that died in the incident.