5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, May 20

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, May 20.

1. Harris County scores an ‘F’ in social distancing, data says

Harris County scored an "F" in a social distancing scoreboard.

The data was provided by Unacast.com.

To create the scorecard, they focused their scoring on three different metrics: Percent change in average distance traveled, percent change in non-essential visitation and decrease in human encounters (compared to the national baseline).

Read more.

2. 59 residents, 17 staff test positive for coronavirus at Pearland nursing home

A senior living facility in Brazoria County has seen its number of confirmed cases of staff and residents infected with the coronavirus spike in recent weeks to 76, county officials confirmed Tuesday.

Numbers released by the office of Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta confirmed Tuesday that there were 76 COVID-19 cases at Windsong — 59 residents and 17 staff members.

County officials said containing the virus at senior living favorites is a top priority.

Read more.

3. Trust Index: Is Hydroxychloroquine safe for COVID-19 use?

We are looking into the much talked about drug that some believe can help in the fight against coronavirus. President Trump surprised many people by saying he’s taking the drug.

The drug Hydroxychloroquine has not been proven to help with coronavirus. Still, President Donald Trump says he believes in it.

We put claims about Hydroxychloroquine through the Trust Index and found it’s not a proven treatment for the coronavirus. The FDA warns of potentially serious risks, including heart problems, unusual bleeding, and erratic behavior.

Read more.

4. Kids with suspected COVID-related syndrome need immediate attention, doctors say

Kids who may have multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a troubling complication of Covid-19 infection, need immediate attention and will probably need to be hospitalized, doctors said Tuesday.

It’s becoming clear that many of the children with the new syndrome have damage to their hearts and need immediate treatment, they said at the Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) briefing. And they believe it’s increasingly clear that Covid-19 is involved.

Read more.

5. Federal judge says all Texas voters can apply to vote by mail during pandemic

A federal judge on Tuesday opened a path for a massive expansion in absentee voting in Texas by ordering that all state voters regardless of age qualify for a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under U.S. District Judge Fred Biery’s order, which will surely be appealed, voters under the age of 65 who would ordinarily not qualify for a mail-in ballot would now be eligible.

Read more.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Tauromachy [taw-rom-uh-kee] (noun) the art or technique of bullfighting.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 20, 1873: San Francisco businessman Levi Strauss and Reno, Nevada, tailor Jacob Davis are given a patent to create work pants reinforced with metal rivets, marking the birth of one of the world’s most famous garments: blue jeans.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Love consists in this, that two solitudes protect and touch and greet each other.” - Rainer Maria Rilke

More headlines you may be interested in