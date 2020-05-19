Here’s what Texans are saying now that summer camps, daycares, and youth programs will be open

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon in a press conference a long list of businesses and programs clear to reopen. Here is a summary of Monday’s big announcement:

Abbott says Texas will enter Phase 2 of reopening, with guidelines on social distancing and sanitation protocols can be found on Abbott’s OpenTexas website.

Childcare services, youth clubs such as YMCA and non-essential offices can reopen starting Monday.

Summer camps, youth camps and little league programs can begin May 31.

In-person summer school can begin June 1

The news on summer camps, childcare and summer school have prompted both positive and negative reactions from Texans on social media. Here’s what they had to say:

Texas allowing summer camps and childcare to be open is wild. They’re tryna get ppl off unemployment by any means. — Big Body (@_JustLeslie) May 18, 2020

Listening to Texas Gov Abbott open up Little League and Summer Camps and gyms and bars makes me so grateful that the pandemic is over. Wow, that was close!#CovidTexas #MagicalThinking — It Matters (@1222Olive) May 18, 2020

THANK YOU, GOVERNOR ABBOTT!!! We are back to business in Texas! May 22...Restaurants at 50% and Bars at 25%. Summer camps and Vacation Bible Schools back open. Child care open. I'm glad to live in Texas!!! — DSK (@dscamardo) May 18, 2020

Texas: let’s close schools to prevent the spread of covid-19



Also Texas: lets have summer camps for kids! :D



Ima quit this job. Ain’t nobody’s child getting me sick 😷 — Regg (@oh_reggie) May 18, 2020

Texas seeing 6th day in a row for 1K Covid-19 cases but by all means, send your babies to daycare and go out to the bar this weekend. Make it make sense!!! pic.twitter.com/SPsihYC9Qd — Ali (@AliMM97) May 18, 2020

Summer Camps are a GO! Let's have some fun this summer! Posted by Kristen Robinson on Monday, May 18, 2020

With the support of medical experts, Governor Greg Abbott announced Phase II of Texas’ reopening strategy. In the... Posted by Jane Nelson on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Today in Texas, you could get a massage or take your kid to daycare. On Friday, you could go to a bar. And by May 31st, pro sports in Texas can start again. We’re getting there, folks. — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeCBS) May 18, 2020

I’d like to know that every member of @GovAbbott’s super COVID Strike Force will be sending their children and grandchildren to camp this summer, while venturing to restaurants, getting haircuts and shopping? I mean, it’s safe for all of us, right? #Texas #TexasCOVID #Abbott — Michelle Lyons (@mclyons4) May 18, 2020