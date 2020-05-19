90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

Here’s what Texans are saying now that summer camps, daycares, and youth programs will be open

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, OpenTexas, Summer Schools, Childcare, Social, Twitter
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KSAT 12 News about the state's COVID-19 response
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KSAT 12 News about the state's COVID-19 response

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon in a press conference a long list of businesses and programs clear to reopen. Here is a summary of Monday’s big announcement:

  • Abbott says Texas will enter Phase 2 of reopening, with guidelines on social distancing and sanitation protocols can be found on Abbott’s OpenTexas website.
  • Childcare services, youth clubs such as YMCA and non-essential offices can reopen starting Monday.
  • Summer camps, youth camps and little league programs can begin May 31.
  • In-person summer school can begin June 1

The news on summer camps, childcare and summer school have prompted both positive and negative reactions from Texans on social media. Here’s what they had to say:

Summer Camps are a GO! Let's have some fun this summer!

Posted by Kristen Robinson on Monday, May 18, 2020

With the support of medical experts, Governor Greg Abbott announced Phase II of Texas’ reopening strategy. In the...

Posted by Jane Nelson on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: