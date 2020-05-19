Here is how, when you can get Texas Renaissance Festival tickets for nearly half price

HOUSTON – The Texas Renaissance Festival is a fall staple in Houston and Texas, and even a global pandemic can’t stop the festivities.

Lords and ladies wanting to attend the 2020 event will have a chance to buy tickets for nearly half the price of regular admission during the annual “Sale of the Century.”

When is the sale?

This year’s sale will be on Saturday, July 18.

Where can I buy my tickets?

People will be able to purchase their tickets online starting promptly at 8 a.m.

When will the sale end?

The TRF will have 100,000 general admission tickets available. The sale will continue until all the tickets are sold out.

How much are tickets?

Regular admission is usually $34 per person. However, during the sale, the price drops to $18 and there are no taxes and fees at checkout, according to the website.

Click here to read more about the TRF 2020 season.