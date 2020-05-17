71ºF

Off-duty constable deputy at gas pump catches robbery suspect moments after Circle K robbery

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

8402 Fairbanks N Houston Rd
8402 Fairbanks N Houston Rd (KPRC 2)

An off-duty deputy constable deputy apprehended a robbery suspect at a Circle K gas station in northwest Houston early Sunday morning.

The Constable Precinct 1 Deputy was at a gas pump at the gas station when he observed a robbery taking place inside the convenience store.

The deputy was able to catch the robbery suspect as he was leaving the store.

A weapon and about $140 were recovered, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.

