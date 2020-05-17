Off-duty constable deputy at gas pump catches robbery suspect moments after Circle K robbery
An off-duty deputy constable deputy apprehended a robbery suspect at a Circle K gas station in northwest Houston early Sunday morning.
The Constable Precinct 1 Deputy was at a gas pump at the gas station when he observed a robbery taking place inside the convenience store.
The deputy was able to catch the robbery suspect as he was leaving the store.
A weapon and about $140 were recovered, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.
