Off-duty constable deputy at gas pump catches robbery suspect moments after Circle K robbery

Published: May 17, 2020, 9:27 am Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:36 am

An off-duty deputy constable deputy apprehended a robbery suspect at a Circle K gas station in northwest Houston early Sunday morning.

The Constable Precinct 1 Deputy was at a gas pump at the gas station when he observed a robbery taking place inside the convenience store.

The deputy was able to catch the robbery suspect as he was leaving the store.

A weapon and about $140 were recovered, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.