Pearland residents should watch out for this upcoming road closure that’s going to last several months

HOUSTON – Drivers living in the City of Pearland should be aware of a road closure that will last several months that kicks off on May 26.

According to the communications department of the City of Pearland, Hughes Ranch Road will close between Cullen Boulevard and North Hampton Drive to all through traffic in both directions to allow for the construction of a sanitary sewer project within the roadway pavement.

City of Pearland closure

The total closure will only affect the segment between Cullen Boulevard and North Hampton Drive. The current traffic arrangement will continue as it is now on Hughes Ranch, west of North Hampton.

If you’re a City of Pearland resident and typically drive through this area for work or shopping, here are your alternate routes:

• For eastbound / westbound traffic from and to SH 288 frontage roads, use Broadway Street (FM 518) or McHard Road.

• For access to the west end of Hughes Ranch Road from Broadway Street (FM 518), use Miller Ranch Road.

• For eastbound and westbound local neighborhood traffic (Southdown and Crystal Lake), use the Hawk Road / Norfolk Drive / N Hampton Drive/ Hughes Ranch Road detour to access from Cullen Boulevard.

• Eastbound Hughes Ranch Road residents access only to Brookney Street, W Sterling Drive, Linda Lane and Crystal Lake from Smith Ranch Road / Country Place Parkway or Miller Ranch Road

• Only residents living in the subdivisions or streets listed above will be allowed east on Hughes Ranch Road beyond North Hampton Drive.

• There will be no access to Cullen Boulevard beyond North Hampton Drive.