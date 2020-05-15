LIVE: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discusses fatal officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will discuss the fatal officer-involved shooting incident at 7400 Scott Street.

According to the Houston Police Department, a suspect was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston. The man was later identified as 30-year-old Rayshard Scales.

Acevedo said police responded to the intersection of Scott Street and Noah Street at about 6:24 p.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious person brandishing a firearm.

Police attempted for minutes to get Scales to comply with the orders, Acevedo said. As backup units were arriving the suspect made a motion to grab his gun from his waistband and that’s when the officer fired his weapon several times at the suspect and struck him.

Scales was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.