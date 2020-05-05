New COVID-19 testing site for vulnerable communities opens on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in what’s considered an underserved community in Houston’s south side.

People waited in line for hours outside the Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, where the Houston Health Department has set up its mobile unit. It’s located on Fuqua between South Post Oak and Almeda.

People do not need to have symptoms or appointments to get a free COVID-19 nasal test. You can drive up or simply walk up. It’s part of the city’s push to bring testing to the most vulnerable neighborhoods.

“It’s really important because we really want to make sure that everyone is informed, and everyone gets tested. We want to bring the testing to the community. If you're not able to drive out to one of the testing sites, we want you to come here to one of our multi-service centers, specifically The Hiram Clarke MSC because we do have a pedestrian lane where you can walk up and get tested,” said Kaylan Henderson with the Houston Health Department.

People will get results in 24 to 48 hours. The mobile unit testing is set for Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until reaching the daily capacity of 100 tests.

The testing unit was at the Kashmere Multi-Service Center last week and will relocate to the Third Ward Multi-Service Center from May 12-16.

People with questions about mobile testing can call the health department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.