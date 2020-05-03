A Houston first-grader is giving out ice cream to nurses and doctors at Houston Methodist

A local first-grader is spreading a little bit of happiness to local nurses and doctors on the frontlines.

On May 1, Houston-natives London and her brother TJ Boyce provided hundreds of staff members at LBJ Hospital with Bluebell Ice Cream mini sandwiches, which London is the new face of.

London works closely with her siblings on their family’s Boyce Ice Cream Truck.

According to a release, London has a passion for making others smile, so this idea to serve ice cream to health care workers came about when she saw on the news how hard medical heroes have been working to keep our community healthy.

London and TJ will give out free ice cream and popsicles to nurses and doctors on Monday at Houston Methodist Hospital.