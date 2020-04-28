HERE 2 HELP: How you can help this Houston non-profit serve 10,000 meals each week to families in need

HOUSTON – A local non-profit food rescue organization is making sure Houston families don’t go hungry by providing 10,000 chef-prepared meals every week to those in need.

Second Servings of Houston, along with Hess Corporation and the help of volunteers, is distributing meals to over 600 families every Tuesday and Thursday, through its “Dinner’s On Us" program.

The family meals, which serve from seven to eight people, are distributed through a contact-free drive-thru procedure.

The drive-thru distribution takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the LAM parking lot located at 702 Avenida De Las Americas and will continue for as long as funding allows and the need exists.

Initially, the program was created to provide meals to hospitality workers and their families, but thanks to recent additional funding from the community and private foundations, the non-profit is now able to serve any local family in need.

THIS is why we created “Dinner’s On Us” 💚 Today, we reached our goal to distribute 5,000 meals to Houstonians in need (and saw many familiar faces from our hospitality community!) We are so grateful to Hess Corporation for donating their time and services to create these delicious family dinner boxes, as well as to our dedicated volunteers and supporters who are helping make this possible! We look forward to distributing all 10,000 meals next week, between our two drive-thru distribution days: Tuesday and Thursday.🤗 #ServingHouston #DinnersOnUs #HoustonTX Posted by Second Servings of Houston on Thursday, April 23, 2020

The take-home meals feature hearty comfort food, such as chicken ‘n biscuits, red beans and rice with sausage and penne pasta marinara with sausage and vegetables, according to the organization’s website.

How to help

If you’re interested in donating your time to help out with the distribution, sign up here.

Volunteers will adhere to all recommended social distancing protocols and work a shift that runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To volunteer, you must be at least 16 years old.

You can also help by making a monetary donation.

To donate, text DOU2020 to 50155 or click here.

