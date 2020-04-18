Montgomery County lifts curfew, stay-at-home order after Gov. Abbott’s reopening announcement

HOUSTON – Montgomery County is ready to get back to business.

County Judge Mark J. Keough signed an order immediately terminating the “Stay Home, Stop the Spread” order and nightly curfew, issued initially on March 27. The termination came just hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was signing executive orders to slowly reopen the Texas economy.

Montgomery County businesses are still required to continue to obey Abbott’s executive order, which expires on April 30.

Retailer outlets, which have been closed for weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, may begin to offer curbside or to-go services starting on April 27, per the guidelines set by the state. Nursing homes, however, must retain all new COVID-19 restrictions.

Abbott outlined several measures to reopen the Texas economy Friday, including creating a special “strike force,” allowing some medical facilities to reopen, opening state parks, and keeping close all public and private schools, colleges, and universities.

Keough said he is waiting for more direction from the state. Abbott will provide more guidance on April 27.

“This will ensure no local orders stand in the way of reopening the economy,” he said.

Montgomery County reached its peak of COVID-19 cases earlier this week, Keough said. Local officials also reported a slower rise in active cases.

“With the slower progression of the virus among our population than originally projected, and with hospital utilization continuing to remain low, we can begin to open up sectors of our economy as early as the governor allows,” said Keough.

The judge said he is preparing the county for the next steps to get back up and running after many businesses were forced to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will give our local businesses time to prepare for reopening that is soon to be announced by the governor,” he said.

Here is the full announcement: