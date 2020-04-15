SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Sassy Sisters, a woman and veteran-owned printing shop

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“We are best friends that worked from home for six years before opening our storefront," the owners wrote to KPRC. “We started with a single needle embroidery machine, before starting vinyl work, and got the opportunity to buy the store we purchased supplies from, and jumped on it! Through hard work, and lots of late nights, we’ve built something to be proud of!”

What services does Sassy Sisters offer?

Sassy Sisters offers embroidery services, banner printing, shirt designs and supplies to make your own including vinyl, blank shirts and over 200 pre-printed designs to choose from.

Where is Sassy Sisters located?

The company is located at 7407 Spencer Highway Suite 120.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping. Visit sassysisterscustoms.com to view its products.

