SUPPORT LOCAL: This cake boutique owner began creating memorable cakes out of her home nearly 10 years ago

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is For Heaven’s Cake?

For Heaven’s Cake is a cake boutique that creates customized cakes for any occasion whether big or small. The shop owner offers fresh bread, stunning wedding cakes and more.

How did the business start?

Owner Dawn Bradley began making cakes out of her home nearly 10 years ago. “Clients loved what I created and it grew from there,” Bradley wrote to KPRC. She opened up her storefront in October 2018.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by ordering online. The shop has curbside pickup available and can deliver in Jersey Village, Cypress and Tomball.

Visit forheavenscake.org for more information.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.