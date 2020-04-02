H-E-B gives employees $2 raise for their commitment during the coronavirus crisis

HOUSTON – H-E-B is giving all hourly employees a bonus for their dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic. The raise will support store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners, the company said.

Employees will receive a $2 raises effective March 16 to April 12.

“Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners,” H-E-B wrote on Twitter. “We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly.”

We are proud to announce that that all hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation Partners will receive $2/hour Texas Proud Pay effective 3/16-4/12 to recognize their hard work and thank them for their commitment as they help serve our customers & communities. 1/3 — H-E-B (@HEB) March 20, 2020