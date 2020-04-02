73ºF

H-E-B gives employees $2 raise for their commitment during the coronavirus crisis

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

H-E-B Partner (H-E-B)

HOUSTON – H-E-B is giving all hourly employees a bonus for their dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic. The raise will support store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners, the company said.

Employees will receive a $2 raises effective March 16 to April 12.

“Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners,” H-E-B wrote on Twitter. “We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly.”

