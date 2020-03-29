Houston expands criteria at first testing site, hopes to open second site next week

HOUSTON – The city of Houston has expanded the eligibility to get tested for the coronavirus.

Now, any individual showing coronavirus-related symptoms can be evaluated at Butler Stadium, the city's only testing facility.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Mayor Slyvester Turn said the city anticipates the opening of another site this upcoming week.

Tuner said once the city receives the much-needed personal protection equipment, then they will launch the second site.

"Once we get that equipment, we are hopeful that we will get that equipment, hopefully, today, then we can stand-up both of the Houston sites on Monday or Tuesday," Turner said.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the total number of cases in Houston reached 232 positive cases with two coronavirus-related deaths.

Seven Houston Police Department officers are among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We can slow this down,” said Dr. David Persse of the Houston Health Department during the press conference. “We can be successful. History has shown in different pandemics when the community comes together and does the right thing, both on the individual level and the government level.”