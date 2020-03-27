SILVER LINING: These are the good things Houstonians said are happening in their lives as they practice social distancing

HOUSTON – While days of being cooped indoors seem endless and the same social-distancing routine starts to become a bore, there are some silver linings to keep sight of.

We asked our audience what good things have come out of spending more time at home and here were some of their responses:

“Silver lining is I get to spend time with both of my kids before my maternity leave ends and they get to bond” - Kapar Payalar

Many Houstonians find a silver lining in spending at home due to the coronavirus outbreak as they've been given more time to bond. (Kapar Payalar)

“Lots and lots of Uno!” - Stacy Marty Flach

Many Houstonians find a silver lining in spending at home due to the coronavirus outbreak as they've been given more time to bond. (Stacy Marty Flach)

“Lots of sister play time in the backyard 💗” - Lindsay Luke

Many Houstonians find a silver lining in spending at home due to the coronavirus outbreak as they've been given more time to bond. (Lindsay Luke)

“My husband and two sons just laying out on the yard looking at planes go by.” - Patricia Renteria-Garcia

Many Houstonians find a silver lining in spending at home due to the coronavirus outbreak as they've been given more time to bond. (Patricia Renteria-Garcia)

“Playing cards outside with NO electronics 🙌” - Paula Shaw