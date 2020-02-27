Have you seen him? Police searching for missing 94-year-old Houston man
HOUSTON – Police are searching for an elderly man last who’s last known location was the downtown area.
According to the Houston Police Department, 94-year-old Richard Terrell Jennings went missing around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Jennings last spoke to a family by phone and told that person he was stuck in traffic on Emancipation Avenue, police said.
Police said he was driving a dark brown 2011Volkswagon Jetta with Texas license plate 2DDPH.
Anyone with information about Jennings whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division 713-308-3600.
Mr. Jennings was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Tx Lic #2DDPH, similar to the attached file photo. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Jennings is strongly urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. pic.twitter.com/yJUgyIzKiT— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2020
